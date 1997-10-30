COUNCIL REJECTS AUCTION BIDS AS TOO LOW

The North Tonawanda Common Council Thursday night decided to reject 14 bids from an Oct. 15 property tax foreclosure sale as too low.

The decision calling for another auction will be formalized with a vote at Thursday's regular meeting.

The Council decided to approve the sale of 10 other parcels for a total of $107,250.

The former property owners were $100,719 in arrears in their taxes, some dating back to 1990, City Treasurer Leslie J. Stolzenfels said.

The rejected high bids on 14 properties totaled $87,540.

The Council, led by President Daniel J. Cudzilo, decided to call for another auction, to be held on a Saturday within 60 days, in hopes of attracting more bidders and higher bids.

There were 52 at the Oct. 15 auction.

Among the properties to be placed on the auction block again are:

The Hi Skipper marina at 377 Sweeney St., which attracted a high bid of $11,000 but assessed for $69,100.

A nearby warehouse at 370 Sweeney, auctioned for $4,000 but assessed for $175,200.

The abandoned Webster Street hotel which drew a bid of only $20. It's assessed for $27,700. City Clerk John W. Wylucki said it would cost $30,000 to demolish the hotel as recommended by health and safety officials.

A former Roblin Steel warehouse at 800 Oliver St., which drew a high bid of $12,500 but is assessed for $170,000.

The former Ironton School on Oliver Street and an adjoining vacant lot on Dahlgren Place, auctioned for a total of $1,300 but assessed for a total of $43,500.

A combination residential-commercial building at 381 Old Falls Blvd. auctioned for $26,000 but assessed for $105,000.

A row building at 500 Oliver at Wheatfield streets sold for $100 but assessed for $30,000.