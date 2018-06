About 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the eastbound Youngmann Highway in Amherst early today, closing one lane for several hours and bringing disaster teams from the town and county.

Amherst fire officials said a saddle tank on a tractor-trailer broke off shortly after 3:30 a.m. on the Youngmann, near the Sheridan Drive exit. The Snyder Fire Department responded and plugged the tank.