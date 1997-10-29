DEPUTIES SEEK TO IDENTIFY 2 BODIES FOUND IN RIVER

Niagara County sheriff's investigators have come up empty in attempts to identify the bodies of a woman and a man recovered from the Niagara River in the summer of 1996 and are asking public help.

Investigator Joseph Taylor said the bodies, recovered June 22 and July 6 in 1996, appeared to have been in the water more than three months and were badly decomposed.

Taylor said the woman "was wearing black jeans (brand name Jeansworks) and underpants, along with "an orange, beaded bracelet on her right wrist." She appeared to be in her late teens to early 30s, was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, average build with badly damaged dental work.

The man was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans (brand name Replay), brown belt, two pair of underwear a pair of brown Buckaroo Boots with a BB logo, a gold-colored necklace and carried a set of four keys, one engraved with the words "Jamaica Hardware Store, Jamaica, N.Y."

The man was described as between 5 feet, 4 and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Identification through dental records "is possible" in this case, Taylor

added.