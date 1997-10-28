TAX INCENTIVES FOR OWNERS OF LOCAL LANDMARKS BACKED

Preservationists call it a much-needed tool in saving historic treasures.

The Common Council moved one step closer Tuesday to adopting a new financial incentive for the owners of local landmarks.

The measure would provide building owners with a five-year freeze on tax assessment increases -- a promise that their investment in the building will not result in an immediate tax increase.

The measure, which was signed into law by Gov. Pataki a few weeks back, gives each locality the option of offering the incentive.

City lawyers have been asked to draft local legislation that would come back to the Council for approval.

The Council also asked city lawyers to draft legislation that would regulate the use of political signs.

Critics claim the signs are blight, but the New York State Civil Liberties Union calls them a form of free speech.