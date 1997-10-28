MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN FORCE-FEEDING OF TERMINALLY ILL BOY

Gregory T. Gorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to force-feed a cheeseburger to his live-in girlfriend's dying son and a judge warned the couple to stop threatening the nurse who called the police about the incident.

Gorney, 36, pleaded guilty as charged to a misdemeanor child-endangerment count before Chief City Judge Thomas P. Amodeo for the incident involving Tina Vanguilder's 15-year-old son, Walter, who is blind and on a liquid diet because of a terminal brain tumor.

Tuesday, Gorney admitted to Amodeo that he tried to force-feed the cheeseburger to Walter, even though he knew the boy was unable to eat it, but didn't explain why he did it.

Amodeo told Gorney he will impose the maximum allowable one-year local jail term at his sentencing Dec. 12 and he revoked the $10,000 bail Gorney has been unable to post since he was taken into custody Oct. 12, just hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, the nurse for People Inc.'s home care unit, who called the police after witnessing the incident, told prosecutors she was threatened in the courtroom. Amodeo issued one-year orders of protection against both Gorney and Ms. Vanguilder.

Molly Jo Musarra, deputy chief of the Erie County District Attorney's Domestic Abuse Bureau, requested the orders of protection after the nurse told her Gorney threatened her as he was being taken out of the courtroom.

Mrs. Musarra said that moments earlier, Ms. Vanguilder had turned in the courtroom to a man identified as Gorney's brother and said of the nurse: "She's dead."

Court officials said both face one-year jail terms if they violate the one-year orders of protection, which bar them from trying in any way to contact the nurse.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped felony assault charges but insisted that Gorney plead guilty in an unrelated harassment case.

Ms. Vanguilder, who has remained free on her own recognizance, still faces a Nov. 24 proceeding before Amodeo on a misdemeanor child-endangerment charge. She declined to comment Tuesday, noting she has been barred by court order from talking to news media.

Walter was discharged from Children's Hospital Oct. 19 and is being cared for by his grandmother, who was awarded temporary custody of Walter and his brother.

The Oct. 12 arrests came a week after Erie County child-protection workers had obtained a court order directing Gorney and Ms. Vanguilder to refrain from harming either of her sons.