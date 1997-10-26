SLINGERS PROMOTING GRIFFIN ONLY FOCUSED ON THE ISSUES

In his column of Oct. 12, George Borrelli said a "Jim Griffin for Mayor" slinger was distributed in the Lovejoy District with accusations toward the current mayor.

I personally handled all literature coming out of Griffin Headquarters, and it was solely about the issues presented by Jim Griffin: eliminating the garbage tax, putting more police on the streets, bringing jobs back to Buffalo, revitalizing downtown shopping and our waterfront. There was no slinger distributed in Lovejoy of the kind that Borrelli wrote about.

Also, the issue of the Arbour Lane apartments was demeaning to the residents of South Buffalo. The issue clearly was, and still is, the deplorable conditions in the apartments and how sorely they look, causing depreciation of our neighborhood.

South Buffalo is a beautiful place to live and we will not allow anyone to take this away from us. We have all worked very hard and are very proud of our neighborhood.

Marjorie S. Ryan Buffalo