At one table of a team match, South opened and jumped in clubs, and North rebid three hearts. South then tried three no trump.

It happened to be a winning contract: when West led a diamond, South won immediately for fear of a spade shift, led the queen of hearts, and lost a heart and three diamonds.

At the other table South landed at five clubs, which might have been a winning contract. South won the trump lead and tried the queen of hearts. West did well to let the queen win, and South then lost two spades and a diamond.

The second South is home if West takes the ace of hearts: South can win the trump return in dummy and lead the 10 of hearts to ruff out East's jack for 11 tricks. But South also succeeds against the actual defense.

South must overtake the queen of hearts with the king and next lead the 10, throwing a spade. West wins; but South wins the trump return in dummy, takes another ruffing heart finesse, and returns with a trump for the good hearts.

You hold: A 4 3 Q A 10 4 K Q J 10 4 3. Your partner opens one diamond, and the next player passes. What do you say?

A: Jump to three clubs, an immediate slam signal. You'll rebid the clubs at your next turn, suggesting a suit that needs no support. To make six clubs, you need your partner to hold no more than five good diamonds and the ace of clubs; and since he opened the bidding, he'll have more than that.

South dealer

North-South vulnerable

NORTH

J 9 5

K 10 9 8 7

5 2

A 9 2

WEST

K 7 6

A 4 2

K 9 6 3

8 7 6

EAST

Q 10 8 2

J 6 5 3

Q J 8 7

5

SOUTH

A 4 3

Q

A 10 4

K Q J 10 4 3

South West North East

1 Pass 1 Pass

3 Pass 4 Pass

5 All Pass

Opening lead -- 8