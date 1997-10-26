AN HONEST MISTAKE

I would like to comment on Jim Kelley's article on Billy Joe Hobert. Hobert did not commit a crime, he was only being honest. It takes a man to tell the truth and he paid the price. Mr. Kelley should have gone a little further since he is so interested in character.

Let's take Bruce Smith. Now here is a guy who's never on time for training camp, does not honor his contract, always cries for more money and ends up intoxicated in the middle of some road. A Hall of Famer, that is a laugh.

Let's take Eric Moulds. Now here is a guy who assaults his girlfriend better than he can catch a ball. He would not make a good leader on a football team, but would be a good candidate for domestic abuse.

Let's take John Butler and Marv Levy, always riding on the excuse wagon train, but should really be on the next bus out of One Bills Drive.

BRIAN JONES

Buffalo