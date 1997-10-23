Edwin J. Stewart, 80, a retired Bethlehem Steel Corp. supervisor and avid bridge player, died Saturday (Oct. 18, 1997) in his Orchard Park home after a lengthy illness.

A native of Buffalo, Stewart attended Cornell University and was a supervisor at Bethlehem Steel for more than 40 years. He retired in 1977 and spent time traveling with his wife, the former Hazel Bonnell, citing a visit to Greece as his favorite trip.

He was a charter member of the Bethlehem Management Club, enjoyed bowling and golfing and taught his children and grandchildren how to fish. Another hobby was coin collecting. He was an officer of the Buffalo Coin Club and contributed articles to the National Numismatic magazine.

Playing bridge was a favorite pastime; he entertained his bridge club at his home two days before his death, winning a rubber.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Andrew James of Toronto and Donald Mark of Ganesvoort; a daughter, Cathleen Ann of Patterson; and four grandsons.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 26 Thorne Ave., Orchard Park. Entombment will be in St. Mark's Columbarium, Orchard Park.