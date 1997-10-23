BENEFIT WILL AID CHILDREN OF ACTIVE SCHOOL VOLUNTEER

Money for an education fund for Kathy McNeill Kozlowski's two children will be raised during a theme tray and silent auction at 6 p.m. Friday in Maplemere Elementary School, 236 E. Maplemere Drive, Amherst.

Donations may be sent to Gregory Kozlowski, as custodian for Joshua and Colleen, in care of Merrill Lynch, Key Tower, 50 Fountain Plaza, Suite 1110, Buffalo 14202.

Mrs. Kozlowski, active in many of the school's activities. died last month of scleroderma, a disease that attacks the internal organs.