BANK FEES ARE SO UNFAIR

Free checks! Free ATM banking! Oh, they forgot to add that people must have big bucks in the bank to qualify. Yes, people who have money and can afford to pay for these services receive them free. But those on fixed incomes who need a checking account to pay their bills have to pay for their checks. Those who have only $2,000 in savings and have their Social Security checks put into direct deposit each month have to pay ATM fees every time they need to withdraw money.

Why is it that the people who can't afford to pay for these services end up paying the fees for those who can afford it?

Dorothy A. Glinski Buffalo