WORKER KILLED AS SCAFFOLDING COLLAPSES

Scaffolding under a bridge connecting Queens to Manhattan collapsed under the feet of workers, killing one and leaving others dangling from their safety harnesses 250 feet above the East River.

Thomas Malcolm, 48, died from head injuries after falling to the bottom of a "V" created by the buckled scaffolding beneath the Queensboro Bridge.

The workers -- employed by Grow-Perini Tunneling of Montvale, N.J., -- were standing on the scaffolding wearing safety harnesses attached to the bridge, city officials said. It was not immediately clear why Malcolm's harness did not hold him.

City officials said the workers were erecting a 60-foot-long section of scaffolding beneath the bridge's roadbed to prepare for the replacement of two outer roadways.

None of the men's injuries was believed to be life-threatening.