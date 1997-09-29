WNY STUDENT IN COMA AFTER FRATERNITY PARTY

An Orchard Park youth who lapsed into an alcohol-induced coma following a drinking incident in a Cambridge, Mass., fraternity house over the weekend was a goal-directed, top-10 student unlikely to be involved in such an incident, Orchard Park High School officials said today.

Scott Krueger, 18, a freshman pledge at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was taken from the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center early Saturday.

He remained in the hospital's intensive-care unit this morning, after being listed in critical condition in a coma Sunday night.

"He was one of the least likely students one could imagine being in a situation like this," Orchard Park High School Principal Robert Farwell said today. "Scott was very performance-directed, very goal-directed. I don't think he was the kind of kid who would poison his body or mind."

Farwell painted a portrait of Krueger as a reserved, respected, high-achieving student and athlete, who earned letters in soccer, wrestling and lacrosse at Orchard Park High.

"He combined academics and athletics beautifully," he added.

Following the drinking incident early Saturday morning, paramedics reportedly had to restart Krueger's heart.

His parents said their son's blood-alcohol level had reached 0.41 percent -- five times the legal limit for drivers in Massachusetts, according to the Associated Press.

His mother, Darlene Krueger, said hospital physicians had pumped charcoal into her son's stomach to soak up the potentially fatal amount of alcohol.

"They told me it was a party where little (fraternity) brothers were paired off with big brothers," she told the Boston Globe.

"The freshmen had to drink a certain amount of alcohol collectively," she added.

Boston police said vomit and empty liquor bottles were found in the fraternity house room where Krueger was before he lost consciousness. The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity has been suspended pending the results of a Boston police investigation into the incident, MIT officials said.

That means students may continue to live at the fraternity, but are prohibited from conducting scheduled social activities, MIT spokesman Bob Sales said Sunday.

"The use of alcohol is a serious problem on virtually every campus in America and ours is no exception," Charles M. Vest, MIT president, said in a statement.

He pledged to find an effective way to avert such tragedies.

Before being admitted to MIT, one of the nation's top universities in math, science and engineering, Krueger was an advanced science and math student at Orchard Park.

After taking calculus in his junior year, he helped set up his own tutorial in advanced calculus as a senior.

And when not enough students signed up for an advanced-placement chemistry course, Krueger asked Farwell what he could do about it, then drummed up enough interest among other students to justify the course.

"He came to the administration and went about it the right way," Farwell added.

Krueger, a National Honors Society student, was named an Orchard Park Pride student, an honor bestowed on students expected to make strong contributions to Western New York after graduation.

"We're very, very concerned about (Kruger's) welfare," said Margaret R. Bates, MIT dean for student life. "Our thoughts are with him."

"On Monday morning, I will initiate a comprehensive review of our policies and will set in motion a campus-wide introspective dialogue and search for more effective ways to avoid such tragedies in the future," she said Sunday.

News wire services contributed to this account.