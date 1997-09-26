CAUSE OF BLAST STILL UNKNOWN

Chautauqua County Fire Investigators have yet to release a cause for a huge explosion that tore apart a house on Bush Road Wednesday night, injuring two men.

Ronald Dunnewold, 52, was in fair condition Thursday at WCA Hospital. His nephew, Craig Dunnewold, 31, of Wattsburg, Pa., is in the burn unit at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. The younger man suffered second-degree burns over 20 percent of his body.

Officials said the two had just returned to the elder Dunnewold's home when the blast occurred. The ranch-style house was leveled, with debris scattered as far as 100 feet away.