HERBERT X. BLYDEN, ATTICA SUIT LITIGANT, DIES BEFORE CIVIL RIGHTS CASE IS SETTLED

For 26 frustrating years, Herbert X. Blyden battled in the federal courts, seeking damages for the torture and beatings that he and other prisoners endured after the 1971 uprising in the Attica State Correctional Facility.

He often said his dream was to see the Attica civil rights lawsuit end with a massive cash award for more than 1,000 prisoners who were injured after the September 1971 riot.

But the lawsuit outlived Blyden.

The 61-year-old Buffalo man died of cancer Sunday (Sept. 21, 1997) in the Kresge Residence of Hospice Buffalo.

"It's a tragedy," said Bruce Jackson, a University at Buffalo English and sociology professor who was Blyden's close friend. "Herb told me a year ago that the Attica lawsuit was one of the things keeping him alive. Now he's gone, and the lawsuit looks like it may drag on for years.

"The Attica rebellion was an indictment of our prison system, and this court case is an indictment of our court system. Something is severely wrong with a system that takes 26 years of litigation for a case like this. It's like the judges and lawyers have created a monster they can't control."

Blyden, who served time in the prison for an armed robbery conviction, is remembered by Buffalo friends for his booming voice, his political activism and his feisty commitment to civil rights.

"He was a big, strong-willed man. His presence always filled up a room -- even after he got sick," said Leonard A. Williams, a longtime friend of Blyden's. "This community has lost a friend who was really committed young people and to the good of the community."

A former snowplow driver for the state Department of Transportation, Blyden was a longtime campaign volunteer for a number of local Democratic Party candidates. He was also a former trainer and promoter of local boxers, and he worked for a time managing a Genesee Street restaurant.

Blyden became a national figure as an inmate spokesman during the 1971 revolt, and he has been depicted in many books and movies about the rebellion.

The words Blyden spoke during a June interview with The Buffalo News proved to be prophetic. Blyden said he was living on borrowed time from a cancer that had spread to his spine and every joint of his body.

"The doctors told me three years ago I had about 18 months to live. One of the things that is keeping me alive is my will to see the Attica court case finished, to see justice done," he said. "I want to live to see the end of this case, but I don't think I can."

The Attica civil rights case is one of the oldest in the nation's federal court system. The case involves claims made by former prisoners who said they were beaten and tortured by police and corrections officers after the 1971 revolt.

A total of 39 inmates and hostages were killed during the revolt and the police retaking of the prison. At least 88 others were injured.

Blyden said he was one of hundreds of inmates who was forced to strip their clothes and run through a gantlet of law enforcement officers who hit them with clubs and night sticks. He also said he was beaten in his prison cell.

The Attica court case has been mostly stalled since February 1992, when a trial jury ruled that Karl Pfeil, a former Attica official, was at fault for some of the "cruel and unusual punishment" dealt to some prisoners after the revolt. But so far, no damages have been paid to any prisoner.

In June, federal jurors awarded $4 million in damages to Frank "Big Black" Smith, who helped lead the revolt, and $75,000 to David Brosig, another inmate who was injured.

But no damages have been paid so far, and the state attorney general's office could appeal those verdicts.

Unless the state reaches a settlement with other ex-inmates, the case could drag on for years, said John V. Elmore, Blyden's attorney.

Mike Zabel, Buffalo spokesman for the state attorney general's office, said lawyers were weighing their options, and no decision had been made on whether the June damage awards will be appealed, or whether the case will be settled.

"Justice has been delayed for people on both sides of this case, and we're sympathetic to that," Zabel said. "At the same time, we're very concerned about the financial liability for state taxpayers."

Elmore said Blyden spent eight hours last month giving videotaped testimony in the Attica case.

"We videotaped it because we did not know how long Herb would survive, and we wanted his testimony in the event that his case finally comes to trial," Elmore said. "Eight hours of questioning, for a man in Herb's condition, was very painful and exhausting. But it was something he felt was very important.

"Even though Herb didn't live to see the completion of the case, he did have a hand in improving conditions in prisons all over the state. When the inmates rebelled, there wasn't one African-American corrections officer working at Attica. Herb helped to change that and other problems."

Although friends considered him a heroic fighter for civil rights, Blyden also had his critics. Some of the opposing lawyers in the Attica case said he was a hot-tempered man who would not have been sent to Attica if he were not a violent criminal.

In 1976, three years after his release on parole, Blyden was arrested for attacking Percelle Browne, an advertising salesman for the newspaper the Buffalo Challenger, in an alley. Browne spent two days in intensive care, and Blyden was convicted of assault.

"On a personal basis, I am sympathetic to him and his family. In many ways, he was a likable person," said Mitchell J. Banas Jr., a lawyer for a former Attica prison official. "But that doesn't change the fact that he and other prisoner leaders bear some of the responsibility for what happened at Attica."

Blyden, who was born in the Virgin Islands and grew up in New York City, is survived by a wife, Elaine; and two sons, Malik and Herbert Jr.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday in Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 26 Brunswick Blvd. Burial will be at Elmlawn Cemetery.