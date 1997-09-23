CAREY DENIES KNOWLEDGE OF TEAMSTER FUND SCHEME

Teamsters President Ron Carey today denied that he was aware of an illegal fund-raising scheme run by three former consultants to his re-election campaign. "I certainly am the victim," he said.

In his first meeting with the press since a court-appointed officer threw out his December 1996 victory, Carey said he trusted his subordinates to run the day-to-day operations of the union and the campaign.

He also called for an investigation of his opponent, James P. Hoffa, who Carey alleged received support from businesses and organized crime and conspired with United Parcel Service during a summer strike.

"The fair thing to do is to investigate my opponent as well," Carey said.

"If there is a victim here, I certainly am the victim," he said.

Nike drops four sweatshops

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Hit by accusations that it keeps many of its Asian workers in sweatshop conditions, Nike Inc. is severing ties with four Indonesian factories for violating the company's labor standards.

In making the announcement at its shareholder meeting Monday, Nike said it was the first time it has stopped using a contractor following a review of compliance with its code of conduct.

Nike Chairman Phil Knight said factory conditions have improved dramatically since Nike began as a small maker of athletic shoes 25 years ago, and violations of working conditions and wage levels are exceptions.

Nike identified only one of the companies, Seyon, which manufactures specialty sports gloves. Nike said Seyon refused to meet a 10.7 percent increase in the monthly minimum wage, to $72.30, declared by the Indonesian government in April.

Travel agents go on offensive

CHICAGO (AP) -- Travel agents are asking the public to pressure United Airlines and other major carriers into keeping their commissions for writing tickets at current levels, arguing consumers will pay more to fly if they are cut.

The American Society of Travel Agents, which represents 27,000 travel agents, began running ads today in major newspapers objecting to United's decision last week to lower the commission rate on tickets for domestic flights.

United's commission rates for domestic ticketing fell to 8 percent from 10 percent, retaining a $50 cap for a round-trip fare. International commissions also fell to 8 percent from 10 percent, with no cap on payments.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines announced today they will match the United commission cuts. Southwest Airlines said Monday it will not; other major airlines have declined to comment on their plans. Airline analysts predict most will soon follow United.

Yield declines on Treasury bills

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Interest rates on short-term Treasury securities fell in Monday's auction.

The Treasury Department sold $11 billion in three-month bills at an average discount rate of 4.90 percent, down from 4.91 percent last week.

An additional $10.5 billion was sold in six-month bills at an average rate of 5.04 percent, down from 5.08 percent.

The Federal Reserve said the average yield for one-year Treasury bills fell to 5.48 percent last week from 5.59 percent the previous week.

In other business news

Unisys Corp. said today it has chosen Lawrence A. Weinbach, 57, retired head of the accounting and consulting firm Andersen Worldwide, as its chairman, president and chief executive officer. He succeeds James A. Unruh, who disclosed in June that he would step down as soon as a replacement was found.

Aircraft engine parts maker Rohr Inc. Monday announced plans to be acquired by BFGoodrich Co. in a deal valued at $1.3 billion.

General Electric Co. has signed an agreement to buy Stewart & Stevenson Services Inc., a Houston-based gas turbine competitor with 1,400 employees, for $600 million in cash.

A series of 3.5 percent annual salary increases was recommended Monday in an effort to settle a long-running dispute between Amtrak and one of its unions. The increases for the years 1995 through 2000, along with a series of other lump-sum payments, would cover the 2,300 Amtrak employees represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees.