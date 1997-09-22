MAN, 77, BLAMES HEIST ON BOOZE, BILLS

Getting drunk in the morning and griping about bills with the guys prompted 77-year-old grandfather Ray Boeger to hop in his Cadillac and rob a bank.

Boeger, a businessman saddled with debt, used an unloaded gun and an old Halloween costume to make off with $1,100, he told the Orange County Register.

"I had been drinking with some friends," Boeger said. "We were talking about how the banks don't give loans to small businesses. It was money, money, money. And all the money we owed."

The booze and bad feelings "triggered something in me," Boeger said. He said he drove to the Huntington Beach branch of World Savings & Loan, asked the teller to cash a check, and she asked if he had a gun. Two bank employees then started shoving bundles of small bills into his hands, Boeger said.

He thanked them and left with $1,108, unaware it contained an exploding dye packet that went off and splattered him with red ink when he got outside the bank.

A witness near the bank gave police his license plate number, and he was arrested a few hours later.