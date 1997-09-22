KOKO'S ADVICE FOR ANXIOUS PARENTS

Here are some potty-training tips from "Koko Bear's New Potty" by Vicki Lansky:

Let your child practice sitting on the potty or the commode, with or without clothes, to help build familiarity with the new process.

Be sure your child's clothing is easy to pull on and off. Avoid buttons, snaps and belts during potty training.

Praise, praise, praise, whenever the child is willing to sit and try to go. Remember that sitting for more than 10 seconds is progress.

Don't expect something to happen every time. If nothing happens, tell him, "That's OK," or "Good try, we'll try again later."

Don't put too much pressure on him by just standing and watching. Be prepared to keep him company by reading aloud or singing a song to pass the time.

Praise your child for every deposit in the potty chair, especially during early learning stages.

Remember, the toilet seat can seem awfully big to your child. An adapter seat and a stepstool can make it feel more secure. If you don't have an adapter seat, let the child sit facing sideways or even backward for a more secure position.

Keep toilet paper where little hands can reach it.

Never, never, never punish your child for an accident. Clean up in a matter-of-fact way, no matter how hard that may be to do. Remember, he's learning. He won't get it right every time. A child anxious to please may agonize over what he thinks is shameful behavior because of your reaction.

Always accompany your child into public restrooms.