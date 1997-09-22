BUSINESS PEOPLE

The Salvation Army in Buffalo has named Herbert E. Flemming director of community relations. He formerly was media services manager for Tops Markets Inc. for nearly 20 years.

Rich Products Corp. of Buffalo has made several promotions: Daniel Attard and Jeanne Weppner, to group products managers-bakery marketing; Doug Bray, product manager, bakery marketing; Mike Cannon, senior marketing communications manager, and Jim Stapleton, sales development manager-food service. Attard formerly was senior products manager, sweet goods, Bakery & Deli Division. He holds a bachelor's degree in information systems management from Buffalo State College and a master's degree in business administration from Canisius College. Ms. Weppner previously was senior product manager-Food Service Division. She holds a bachelor's degree in international marketing from the University of Vermont and a master's degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo. Formerly associate product manager-Food Service Division, Bray holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Canisius College. Cannon formerly was associate product manager. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism communication from West Virginia University. And, Stapleton, previously vice president, sales/marketing-South Africa, holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls.

The Professional Insurance Agents of New York State named Duane DiPirro of Buffalo as "Educator of the Year." He is an accounts marketing executive for Lawley Services Inc. The agents group named Timothy J. Smith of Lockport, president of C.W. Baker Insurance Agency, as vice president; and Lynne R. Frank, of Williamsville, president of L.R. Frank &: Associates Inc. as treasurer.

Business and Professional Women's Club of New York State, District VIII, has elected Barbara Guida of Clarence its district director. She is past president of Clarence Heritage Business and Professional Women.