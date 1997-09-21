RICH MULLINS, CHRISTIAN SINGER KILLED IN CRASH

Rich Mullins, a best-selling contemporary Christian singer, was run over and killed by a tractor-trailer after being flipped out of a sports utility vehicle that went out of control.

Mullins, 42, died Friday night after he and his drummer, Mitchell McVicker, were driving south on Interstate 39 near Lostant, said Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Jacobsen. It was unclear who was driving, he said.

Truck driver Gregory Lea of Newkirk, N.M., struck Mullins as he swerved to avoid the vehicle and McVicker, Jacobsen said.

McVicker, 24, of Topeka, Kan., was listed in critical condition Saturday. Lea, 45, was not injured. No charges were filed.

Mullins, of Bonito, N.M., is perhaps best known for his song "Our God Is An Awesome God."