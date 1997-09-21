QUEBEC POLL LEANS TO FEDERALISM

A recent survey showed Quebeckers favor remaining part of Canada, the Canadian Press News Agency reported Saturday.

It reported a poll published in the French-language Le Soleil newspaper, which said 47 percent of respondents would choose renewed federalism based on the "Calgary Principles" over sovereignty, while only 36 percent of respondents would still choose sovereignty.

When asked by polling company SOM Inc. if Quebec should give federal Canada another chance, 61 percent said yes, including 55 percent of French-speaking respondents.

Provincial premiers meeting in Calgary last week came up with new designation -- to recognize the "unique character" of Canada's only French-speaking province while promoting the equality of all provinces.

The poll also said that 43 percent of those who voted for the separatist Parti Quebecois and 32 percent of confirmed sovereignists said they were willing to give federalism another chance.

Canada's Supreme Court has said it will hear arguments in February on whether Quebec can secede from the rest of the country.

The poll, based on 816 interviews conducted in Quebec last week, had a 4 percent margin of error.