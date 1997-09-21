MRS. BURKE

Grace Lutheran Church was the setting Saturday at 4 p.m. for the ceremony that united Kathy J. Johns of West Seneca and Matthew M. Burke in marriage. The Rev. Ruth E. Snyder and Monsignor William G. Stanton of St. Ambrose Catholic Church heard their vows.

The late Clayton and Twila Johns are parents of the bride. Parents of the bridegroom are Raymond and Anna Burke of Buffalo.

A reception was given in Buffalo Convention Center, where the bridegroom is employed in the maintenance department. He is a graduate of Bishop Timon High School. A graduate of Trocaire College, the bride is a registered nurse in Hamburg Health Care Center. After a trip to the Bahamas, they will be at home in Buffalo.

Mrs. Clark

Laura A. Pautler, daughter of Ward and Linda Pautler of Lancaster, was married to Jeffrey T. Clark at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lancaster.

The Rev. Berard Pulikoottil performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of Bruce and Diane Clark of Spencerport. A reception was given in Adam's restaurant.

After a trip to Orlando, Fla., the couple will be at home in Penfield. They are graduates of Geneseo State College. The bride, a graduate of Depew High School, has a master's degree from Syracuse University and is a speech-language pathologist with Enable, Syracuse. The bridegroom, a Spencerport High School alumnus, is a tax pay specialist with Paychex, Rochester.

Mrs. Stockman

The wedding of Jennifer Cappellino and Daniel William Stockman took place Saturday at 6 p.m. in St. Joseph University Catholic Church, preceding a reception in Fanny's restaurant.

The Rev. Jacob C. Ledwon performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter F. Cappellino and the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Stockman, all of Buffalo. After traveling in the Carolinas, the newly married couple will be at home in Buffalo.

An administrator with Richmond North Associates, the bride was graduated from Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and cum laude from Buffalo State College. The bridegroom, a Bennett High School graduate, is a machine engineer with American Axle & Manufacturing.

Mrs. Matre

Wedding vows exchanged by Laura M. Garigen and Ronald A. Matre at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, North Tonawanda, were heard by Monsignor Edward T. Fisher.

Richard N. and Louise M. Garigen, parents of the bride, are of North Tonawanda and the bridegroom's parents, Ronald J. and Jan Matre, are of Kenmore. A reception was given in Classics Banquet Center.

A graduate of University at Buffalo, the bride is a customer service representative of Armstrong Pumps. The bridegroom, a Kenmore West High School graduate, is vice president for sales of Pallet Services Inc. They will be at home in Town of Tonawanda after traveling to Orlando, Fla., and taking a Caribbean cruise.

Mrs. Siuta

In Shrine of St. Jude at St. Stephen Catholic Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, Darlene M. Grover became the bride of Steven J. Siuta during a ceremony performed by the Rev. Robert A. Stolinski.

Mr. and Mrs. Alonzo W. Grover of Jamestown are parents of the bride. The bridegroom's parents are Mrs. Raymond N. Siuta of Buffalo and the late Mr. Siuta. A reception was given in McKinley Park Inn. After taking a Caribbean cruise, the newly married couple will be at home in Buffalo.

A graduate of Jamestown High School, the bride is an office manager for Nationwide Insurance Co. The bridegroom, a graduate of South Park High School and Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, is a supervisor for Pay-Tel Corp.

Mrs. Hance

Williamsburg, Va., is the destination of Timothy Richard Hance and his bride, Karen Catherine Williams, who will make their home in Tonawanda. The Rev. Robert W. Vogt performed their marriage ceremony Saturday at noon in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church chapel, Tonawanda.

John and Carol Williams of Hamburg are parents of the bride, a graduate of Frontier Central High School who is the title clerk at Don Davis Auto World Inc. The bridegroom, son of Joann Hance of North Tonawanda and the late Kenneth Hance, was graduated from Grover Cleveland High School and is owner and operator of We Care Cleaning Service.

A reception was given in Columbia Hook & Ladder Company hall.

Mrs. Herkey

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Martin Catholic Church, Monsignor Vincent J. Becker performed the ceremony that united Nicole M. Inglut and Justin J. Herkey in marriage.

Stanley and Joan Inglut of Buffalo are parents of the bride. The bridegroom's parents are Kenneth and Barbara Herkey of West Seneca. A reception was given in Big Tree Fire Hall before the couple left for Florida. They will be at home in West Seneca.

A carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, the bride is a graduate of Hutchinson-Central Technical High School and attended Buffalo State College. The bridegroom, a graduate of West Seneca West High School and Erie Community College, is a customer service representative of Bell Atlantic.

Mrs. Reuillard

The wedding of Rachelle R. Capuson and Shawn A. Reuillard took place Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Edmund Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda.

Parents of the bride are Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Capuson of Tonawanda. The bridegroom is the son and stepson and Kathleen and Thomas Waz of Town of Tonawanda and son of the late Serge Reuillard. A reception was given in St. Johnsburg Fire Hall. The couple will be at home in Buffalo after traveling to Aruba.

A graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School, the bride attended Buffalo State College and is a customer service representative of Marine Midland Bank. The bridegroom, a Sweet Home High School graduate, is a distributor for United Wallboard Systems.