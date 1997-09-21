FATAL AIR CRASH BLAMED ON WING

A cracked wing caused the crash that killed two people aboard an ultralight plane, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

The aluminum tube holding the plane's wing in place buckled and cracked in flight, causing the ultralight to plummet to the ground about 5 p.m. Thursday, FAA spokesman James Peters said in Saturday's edition of the Daily Gazette of Schenectady.

The plane crashed five miles from takeoff, falling into a wooded area behind a firehouse in the Town of Amsterdam, 29 miles northwest of Albany.

Rescuers found Thomas Earl, 59, of Scotia and Michael Greiner, 33 of Schenectady in the wreckage. Both were pronounced dead in St. Mary's Hospital, Amsterdam.

Investigators still were trying to determine who piloted the plane, Peters said.