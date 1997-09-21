CLOONEY PICTURES PORTEND FILM SUCCESS

Old pals of George Clooney dusted off snapshots and dug out high school yearbooks for his private screening of "The Peacemaker."

Tickets to Thursday's "Brush With George" screening weren't hard to come by -- all it took was an autograph, personal snapshot, yearbook photo or some other proof of an encounter with Clooney, who grew up in Kentucky.

Joan Dressman, 68, who brought in Clooney's first-grade class picture, figures she has some bragging rights to the success of the "ER" and "Batman" star. She taught him to read at Blessed Sacrament School in nearby Fort Mitchell.

"I always made him enunciate clearly and talk loudly. That's why he reads his scripts so well. I think he owes me something," she joked.

In the action-adventure movie -- the first release by Steven Spielberg for DreamWorks Pictures -- Clooney stars as an Army colonel hunting for stolen nuclear weapons. Nicole Kidman plays the White House aide who helps him.