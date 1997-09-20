VISITING EXPERT ON WRIGHT PRAISES DARWIN MARTIN HOUSE RESTORATION

Few people, including other Frank Lloyd Wright experts, are as qualified as John G. Thorpe to gauge the restoration of the Darwin Martin House complex as it inches forward in the shade of the Parkside neighborhood's stately trees.

"I'm impressed -- but not surprised," the architect from Oak Park, Ill., said Friday after getting his first glimpse of Wright's great Prairie Style landmark in seven years, along with fellow delegates to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy's annual convention.

Thorpe praised the collaboration of Buffalo architect Theodore Lownie and Giannada Construction Co., which has the Martin House exterior looking almost like new and has nearly finished the adjoining George Barton House inside and out.

"They seem to be doing all the right things," he said. "What Ted Lownie is doing here, including the protective sheath under the roof tiles and the sistering of beams, is what we do in Chicago. It's the same set of principles."

He also applauded the knowledgeable Martin House volunteers, headed by Martha Neri, who led the 300 conservancy members through the complex in groups of 12.

"They have been well-trained," he said. "They gave a sophisticated interpretation of this house."

Thorpe's familiarity with Wright's handiwork began when he was a volunteer at the great architect's Oak Park home and studio, where Wright in 1904 designed what would become Buffalo industrialist Darwin H. Martin's home on Jewett Parkway.

His reverence for Wright has blossomed through more than two decades as a restoration architect working on more than 40 Wright houses, including the first of the Prairie Style homes in Highland Park, Ill., which was designed in 1900, and the William Martin House in Oak Park, created for Darwin Martin's brother in 1903.

Thorpe also can testify to the economic benefits of the burgeoning international interest in Wright's legacy. He was responsible for starting tours of the 32 Frank Lloyd Wright homes in Oak Park and River Forest that now draw 70,000 people a year. The visitors spend on average of $150 apiece.

He foresees the same kind of windfall for Buffalo, once the Darwin Martin complex is finished early in the 21st century, particularly if it is linked to a multi-stop architectural heritage trail that takes in the distinguished buildings of other architects who worked here in the early 1900s.

"This is a major site in the world of Frank Lloyd Wright," Thorpe said.

When traveling between Chicago and the East Coast, he, like many Wright aficionados, usually stops at Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pa., which draws 130,000 visitors annually.

The Martin House compound, he predicted, would become the same sort of mecca, in no small part because it is unique among Wright's creations -- three houses, one of them arguably the greatest of his Prairie Style buildings, set on a large parcel, connected by a pergola.

"There is a huge cultural tourism market out there," Thorpe said. "And I don't just think -- I know -- that there is a major market here. The Martin House is one of the great ones."

The $23 million restoration, he added, "is a very important project nationally -- everybody's watching it."

Like many visionaries, Wright is not universally appreciated, Thorpe acknowledged. Indeed, the horizontal brick Martin House and its companion structures have always caused some brows to furrow in Parkside, where Victorian architectural styles dominate.

"Frank Lloyd Wright is not for everybody, then or now," Thorpe said. "You have to think of his buildings as living art -- pieces of sculpture you can live in and work in.

"That's why it is extremely important to save them."

The conservancy's four-day convention was to wrap up with lunch today in East Aurora's newly restored Roycroft Inn, followed by a silent auction and gala awards dinner tonight in the WNED-TV studios. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., who has championed the Martin House project, will deliver the keynote address.