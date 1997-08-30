ALBANY PASSED BILL TO HELP FAMILIES SAVE FOR COLLEGE

A Buffalo News editorial wrote favorably back in January about the idea for a New York tuition-savings plan that our Senate Democratic Conference proposed. I am happy to report that a version of that proposal was adopted as part of the 1997-98 state budget.

It is valuable to give families a way to save specifically for college and -- equally important, to encourage this kind of savings -- to reinforce the idea that we as families should put aside money to invest in the future of our children. Unfortunately, that value often gets lost in a society swept away by credit-card fever.

The final tuition savings plan is a compromise, taking pieces recommended by legislators of both parties and by Comptroller Carl McCall, who suggested a plan of his own. It is not everything I wanted: It does not offer a prepayment discount feature. Still, this is the sort of bipartisan compromise that doesn't happen often enough in Albany, and should not take nearly seven months to get done.

In those long months, the Legislature did fight off Gov. Pataki's attempt to boost SUNY/CUNY tuition again (it has already gone up 152 percent in the last decade) and to cut Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) funds by $170 million.

There was bipartisan agreement that this was counter-productive cutting, not helpful to our future growth as a state or nation.

Not surprisingly, the same kinds of priorities are showing up in the federal budget agreement, with President Clinton's new tuition tax credits and tax deductions for college expenses.

Education is a national priority. Even as we work toward intelligent and judicious ways to reduce the costs of higher education, we must ensure that this higher education remains at the top of the priority list.

MARTIN CONNOR Senate Minority Leader

Albany