ROUTE 16 PLANS TO BE UNVEILED

Four possible development scenarios in the Route 16 corridor between Yorkshire and Olean will be unveiled by consultants at a special two-hour meeting beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Franklinville Town Hall on Park Square.

Representatives from East West Planning & Development, hired by the Cattaraugus County Economic Development, Planning and Tourism Department to study development possibilities in the communities between Yorkshire and Olean, will conduct the sessions.

Representatives from Route 16 corridor municipalities have been invited to attend the session, which is open to the public.