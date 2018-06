Four first-prize tickets, each worth $39,069, were sold for Monday's Take Five drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Oakdale, and the others were sold in Manhattan.

The winning numbers were 7, 9, 19, 23 and 24. Each of the 720 second-prize cash winners, who matched four numbers, won $325, while each of the 21,940 third-prize cash winners, who matched three numbers, will receive $17.