EX-MIAMI OFFICIAL GETS YEAR IN JAIL

The city's former manager, ousted after 11 years in office because of corruption charges, was sentenced to one year in federal prison Tuesday after telling a judge he accepted blame for his actions.

In a deal with prosecutors, Cesar Odio pleaded guilty to reduced charges of obstructing justice, while more serious charges that he took kickbacks were dropped.

Odio, 60, was accused of telling Manohar Surana, the city's financial director, to lie to federal agents investigating allegations of kickbacks in a city insurance contract. Surana was an FBI informant, and the conversation was recorded.