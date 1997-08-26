KID OVERBOARD LEARNING THE ROPES OF SAILING

Have you ever wanted to try something completely different? Something new and challenging?

If biking and Rollerblading just don't have that same thrill any longer, consider a new sport -- sailing.

Thanks to the Sea Fever Project, now in its second year, area kids are catching sailing fever in a big way.

Initially started as a program to foster teamwork and self-esteem in city kids, it has expanded to include any kid who wants to learn firsthand about the fun that can be had right on Lake Erie.

The Sea Fever sailing lessons take place at the Erie Basin Marina. After a few minutes of instruction in the tower at the far end of the marina, the 16 to 20 kids then walk, carrying bright orange life jackets (personal flotation devices, for those who know the lingo), to the boat launch near Crawdaddy's restaurant.

After passing swimming tests to make sure the sailors can handle themselves in the event of an accidental "man overboard!," the sailors are taught the various parts of the boat and other sailing jargon -- port is left, starboard is right, mainsails, jigs and rudders.

Rocking the boat

For their first guided sail, the kids were taken out in the 14-foot boats by the seven instructors. Every kid in the group was a beginning sailor, and some had never even been in a boat before.

On their maiden voyage, the instructors (many of them sea-lovin' college students, having as much fun as the younger sailors), intentionally capsized, or tipped over, the boats, sending the new sailors splashing into the chilly lake.

All the sailors survived the test, and they learned the proper way to fall off a boat (don't fall onto the sail!), as well as how to get back on.

Every day, the kids put the boats together, which involves putting up the sails. Working as teams in the parking lot of the boat launch, the instructors watching and yelling over the noise of the joking kids, the sailors float seven boats on sparkling Lake Erie one at a time.

Earlier this month, a group of sailors, all wearing bathing suits under their shorts, T-shirts and orange PFDs, squinted in the summer sun while raising their sails. They wear old sneakers since the only way to get a boat into the water is to get into the water yourself.

"I've learned how to steer a boat and how to put the sail up," said Jeanette Balbuzowski, 13, a student at Build Academy in Buffalo. "We've also capsized and got back into the boat."

Sharing her boat with Jeanette, Angela Cramb said she was a good swimmer, so she wasn't afraid of capsizing.

A little unsure and taking their cues from the instructors, Jeanette and Angela were still having fun. "My dad recommended that I do this, and I said, 'Hey, this sounds cool.' And it is," Jeanette said.

A student at St. Peter's in Lewiston, Angela, 9, now knows all the parts of a boat.

Her mom is also coming to the daily lessons, both as a volunteer, but also to learn the cool new skill her daughter is learning.

'It was freezing!'

After about two weeks, the kids can sail without an instructor. Two or three to a boat, they leave the marina and venture into the open waters of Lake Erie.

Jeanette's brother, Brian, 11, also has sea fever. He now knows how to get a boat ready for sailing and how to launch it into the water.

Brian was one of the few sailors not to mind the capsizing exercise. "The water was kind of warm," he said, but was promptly corrected by his fellow sailors. "Are you crazy? It was freezing!"

"The first week was very exciting," Jeanette said. "The wind picked up the second week, and we were going faster than normal.

"We almost tipped over, though," she said.

Jeanette explained how to avoid tipping -- the sailors on board need to move to the opposite side of the boat so that their weight counteracts the tipping. Most times, they're successful. But not always.

The sailors change boat partners so they can get to know each other. "We took turns steering, and we were laughing and joking," Jeanette said. "It's a very nice group of kids."

She and Brian are good swimmers, since they take lessons at school, so they're not at all afraid of the water. And learning to sail has given them even more water-confidence.

This year's sailors graduate Thursday, something none of them looks forward to, because of the fun they've been having. And they were a lucky crowd -- this year the lessons were free. For the parents that can afford it, next year's lessons will cost around $150.

This summer, there were four sessions -- morning and afternoon classes, and a session in each of July and August. Seven instructors divided the kids by age, having the younger and older sailors in classes together.

Next summer, instead of three hours a day for a month, sailors will take part in an all-day, two-week camp that will allow them to learn more about navigation and take field trips. They may even sail to a boat club in Canada for a sleep-over. And there will be a special program for physically challenged sailors.

Sea Fever's organizers stress that having fun is the most important objective, but the sailors are learning to rely on themselves and others, skills they're learning without even realizing it.

Sea Fever doesn't end when the summer does. They also run an after-school boat-building and canvas-working program that allows kids to profit from their labor.