FIRST-CLASS OPERATION

While the lease negotiations bring out the emotion in Western New York, I'd like to address the naysayers. To those who consider Ralph Wilson akin to a robber baron, he has spent the money and built one first-class organization. Four Super Bowls and a perennial playoff team. No chamber of commerce could provide as much world-wide advertisement.

But then again, it's probably his fault our local politicians have been stagnant as sewer water in enticing commerce. Corporate welfare was alive and well before Mr. Wilson. The Rich family went into their new ballpark with the utterance of "exploring" the possibility of a major league team. The taxpayers rallied for the Sabres' new playpen.

SAL AGRO

Kenmore