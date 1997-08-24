BILLS SAY BRING ON VIKINGS, REAL THING

Don't worry.

Preseason means nothing.

Wait until the bullets start flying for real.

So went the Buffalo Bills' take on their offense's first-half performance following their defeat . . . er, victory . . . over the Baltimore Ravens Friday night.

"It's been a long preseason," said quarterback Todd Collins. "It's going to be good to start playing some games that count now. I'm looking forward to playing the Vikings. We'll prepare for them, game plan, and we'll have it narrowed down so we can go out and have a good performance."

"I think we're going to be fine," said guard Ruben Brown. "Once the season starts, we'll be able to do a lot more of what we want to do, as opposed to just doing general stuff."

Bills fans will have to take their word for it, because they didn't see much reason for optimism from the starters on the field Friday.

Yes, the outcome was good. The Bills rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win, 31-28. But numerous Bills fans no doubt had turned off their televisions before the comeback started.

The first-team offense managed just two first downs in its first seven possessions. On its eighth and final drive of the first half, it worked a two-minute drill and drove for a field goal.

If offensive coordinator Dan Henning was troubled by the first half, he wasn't showing it after the game. He calmly explained that the Bills had not made a game plan for the Ravens and that preseason is, well, preseason.

"A lot of times we were running in there when we could have been passing or vice versa," Henning said.

Henning said he wanted to practice certain plays regardless of what the Ravens were doing.

"We're trying to do exactly what we want to do in the game, and sometimes they are going to do the exact opposite of what we want to do," he said. "When we started to move it with Todd at the end of the first half, it was a case of Todd going up there, looking the defense over and taking what they gave him, instead of staying with what we were doing statistically, and trying to make sure we got so many carries to this guy or that guy."

The offensive line was unimpressive in the first half and remains a huge concern. Henning did not single out any linemen but made it clear he likes playing the Bills' young players on the line. Rookie right tackle Marcus Spriggs gave up one sack in the first half. Henning did not sound like a man anxious to reshuffle the line again.

"We feel we have some pretty good candidates there," Henning said. "There's a little inexperience, no matter who plays right tackle. So we have to go with somebody and believe in them. I think all of the candidates there have gotten better.

"You've got to remember this youth and inexperience has been taking place while we've been installing a whole new system," Henning said. "So that's a difficult transition for the young ones."

Collins, meanwhile, closed the preseason with a bad showing. He opened the game with two straight throws that were not close to intended receiver Andre Reed and had several other passes well off the mark. He finished 6 of 17.

"Pretty much the whole first half I didn't throw the ball very well," Collins said. "It was disappointing. I didn't really seem to get out of it until the last drive at the two-minute warning.

"I might have rushed my first two throws," Collins said. "I'll have to look on film. I think I just threw them too early."

Is Collins worried about the offense?

"Not particularly," he said. "The last two years we've struggled a lot in preseason games. Definitely we're not where we want to be. We have to improve."

The Bills' first five offensive series never got a chance to get going. Collins' two misfires put the first one in a hole. Spriggs gave up the sack on the second play of the next series. The third drive started when the Ravens blitzed and caught Thurman Thomas for a 5-yard loss. The fourth drive started with a sack on a blitz by linebacker Jamie Sharper. The fifth drive started with a holding penalty on guard Jerry Ostroski.

One thing is certain. The Bills didn't show much to scare Minnesota, next week's opponent.

"Baltimore plays a similar offense to Minnesota, so there wasn't much use showing a whole lot of things," said Wade Phillips, whose starting defense was unimpressive. "I'm not taking anything away from (the Ravens). They did a good job. . . . But I feel confident. We're going to be pretty good."