ISRAELI OFFICER CONFESSES IN SLAYING

An Israeli army reserve major Friday confessed to police that he killed a British tourist and wounded his girlfriend, saying he might have a split personality.

"I really don't know what happened . . . maybe I need a doctor for split personalities. I really don't know how to explain myself, after I saw them lying there then I realized what happened," Danny Okev told reporters at a courthouse in southern Israel.

Police said Okev, 45, from Even Yehuda in central Israel, was arrested Friday and had confessed to the crime.

"According to him, he had no intention or motivation other than the fact that he decided during the ride or during the stop to take out the gun and shoot," a police spokesman told a news conference broadcast on Israel Radio.

On Aug. 13, British hitchhikers Charlotte Gibb, 20, and her 22-year-old boyfriend Jeffrey Max Hunter, were shot by a man who gave them a lift as the three took a rest by the side of the road in Israel's southern desert.

Hunter was killed and Ms. Gibb was wounded. She was found by an Israeli patrol that administered medical treatment.