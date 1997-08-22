VALUJET INVESTIGATION LEAVES LESSONS FOR THE AIRLINES AND THE FAA

A key issue in the UPS strike settled this week was employers' use of subcontractors and the impact on worker fortunes. About the same time, results came in from a probe of the 1996 ValuJet crash. It suggests that there are situations where the subcontractor trend in the "new economy" can have even more dire implications.

The ValuJet probe shows public safety was the issue in the crash of ValuJet Flight 592, the plane that dived into the Florida Everglades in 1996, killing 110 people. This week's report is from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Federal Aviation Administration comes in for justifiably harsh criticism for its appalling failure to oversee the airline and the subcontractors that ValuJet used to cut costs.

Not only did the FAA prove lax in monitoring an airline known to need more supervision, but it also has steadfastly refused to probe whether its own officials or those of ValuJet or subcontractor SabreTech might have broken any laws, as the NTSB suspects.

One obvious area for further investigation would be the likely falsification of safety records by a SabreTech mechanic. He is suspected of signing off on work he couldn't possibly have overseen, given the hours he put in.

That's a failure of accountability of workers who hold public safety in their hands. It doesn't inspire confidence that the FAA has learned all the lessons it should have from the Everglades crash.

The FAA has also been slow to mandate fire detection and suppression equipment in all airplane cargo holds -- a step that could have prevented the Flight 592 tragedy.

Theoretically, sealed cargo holds aren't susceptible to fires because they lack oxygen, a prerequisite for flame. However, ValuJet or SabreTech illegally packed mislabeled oxygen generators in Flight 592's cargo hold, thereby supplying the oxygen that sparked the fire that brought down the plane.

The two companies blame one another. The FAA gets blame for failing to monitor them adequately.

But while critics hold the federal agency up for most of their abuse, the public should not let either the airline or SabreTech off the hook. The public has a right to expect that businesses -- especially those that directly impact on safety -- have more than the bottom line in mind.

Business cannot be allowed to operate like a football player who grabs, holds and trips on every play and considers that acceptable as long as he doesn't get caught by the referee. The fault when they do operate that way is not only the government's for failing to catch them.

In an anti-regulatory era in which government oversight is considered a four-letter word until after a tragedy occurs, the public has a right to demand sound ethics from the private sector.

That's particularly true when the increasing use of subcontractors diffuses responsibility and makes it harder for regulators to keep up, even when they're vigilant. ValuJet's extensive use of contractors like SabreTech was one of the factors that made its operation so hard to police.

Though it has been distressingly slow to act on some Safety Board recommendations in the wake of the probe, the FAA has overhauled its top administration, increased its inspections staff and oversight of new airlines and banned the shipment of oxygen generators.

That's a start, though the agency has yet to shorten the timeline that now lets airlines drag out the installation of cargo-hold fire-suppression equipment until 2001.

What is needed now is for the FAA to determine whether laws were broken and to send a message to the rest of the industry by punishing any violators.

And the public needs to be assured of an attitude of responsibility as part of the corporate culture of airlines.