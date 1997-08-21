BOARD PAVES WAY FOR DEBUT OF MIDDLE SCHOOL

The Cheektowaga-Sloan School Board made last-minute staff and scheduling changes Wednesday night, preparing for the move into the new middle school at John F. Kennedy Jr. Senior High School.

A major portion of the district's $16.5 million reconstruction bond went into the addition at JFK, adding one floor of new classrooms to accommodate 100 more students. Sixth-graders who previously attended Woodrow Wilson School move Sept. 3 to the new middle school complex, which houses sixth through eighth grades.

"It's really a school within a school," District Clerk Charlotte Syroczynski said. "They will be on different times from the high school to keep them as two separate schools."

Staff additions made by the board for the new school included a new library-media aide and a physical-education aide for swimming instruction at the new junior-senior high school pool.

Hours for food service and cleaning staff also were increased by roughly one hour per employee to handle the extra space and scheduling changes. Cleaning personnel now will work six-hour instead of five-hour workdays.

The renovation also features a new gymnasium, offices, building facade, windows, athletic fields and tennis courts. Officials say there are some odds and ends to finish up, but the school will open for classes on time.

In other matters, the board:

created a part-time elementary teaching post to focus on math, in response to increased enrollments.

Approved coaching and club advisory appointments.

Approved the Cheektowaga Department of Youth and Recreation's request to open Woodrow Wilson and Theodore Roosevelt schools on Friday nights. The department will provide activities for youngsters from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The program, which begins Sept. 26 and continues through May, and will be supervised by Youth and Recreation Department representatives.

Awarded a contract for natural-gas service to Howard-Avista Energy Corp., effective Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 1998. Officials said that by opening the bid to companies other than National Fuel Gas saved the district $29,000 last year.

Announced that Spirit Week is Sept. 22-26, ending with a bonfire celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 behind JFK Junior-Senior High School. The event is open to the community.