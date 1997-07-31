MAN ACCUSED OF HITTING BABY WITH ERRANT PUNCH

A father who allegedly punched his 1-year-old daughter in the face while fighting with the child's mother Wednesday was arrested, Broadway Station police said.

Charles Wyatt, 32, was attempting to punch Bridgette Wofford, who was holding their child in their Koons Avenue home at 4:50 a.m. when he missed and struck the infant, according to officers. He was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ms. Wofford told police Wyatt had already punched, bitten and threatened her with a knife, authorities said.