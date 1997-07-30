Richard M. Antone, a retired roofer, died Tuesday (July 29, 1997) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a brief illness.

Antone, 58, of Upper Mountain Road, a lifelong resident of the Tuscarora Indian Reservation, was a 1957 graduate of the former Trott Vocational High School in Niagara Falls.

He was a member of Roofers Local 74 in Buffalo and had worked for various roofing contractors for 31 years.

Survivors include his son, John of Sanborn; three daughters, Ann Rickard and Gina and Sandra Antone, all of Lewiston; his mother, Emerald Greene Antone of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.; two sisters, Mary Jane Rickard and Geraldine Rickard, both of Lewiston; and eight grandchildren.

A prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday in Rhoney Funeral Home, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn. Burial will be private.