CLEANUP SET AT ROBESON SITE

State Superfund cleanup work is scheduled to start in August at the Robeson Industries hazardous waste site on Old View Road, state environmental officials announced.

Soil vapor-extraction systems and ground-water extraction and treatment systems will be installed to remove degreasing solvent contamination at the 20-acre site, which was used to make cutlery products and small electric household appliances from 1953 to 1989.

The project, designed by URS-Greiner of Buffalo and supervised by the Department of Environmental Conservation, will be done under a $501,094 contract with Tyree Organization Ltd.

The use of the Superfund was approved after a partial cost settlement negotiated with bankruptcy court.