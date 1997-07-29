WEGMANS STORE ON DICK ROAD SLATED FOR EXPANSION, IMPROVEMENTS

Site plans for a $4 million expansion of the Wegmans Food Market at 651 Dick Road in Depew were formally approved Monday by the Village Board.

Site improvements are expected to begin this summer, and a 30,000-square-foot store expansion is slated for 1998. The improvements will include a new store facade, parking lot lighting, curbing, pavement and landscaping isles.

Arthur Pires, a project engineer for Wegmans, said the renovated market will have a total of 96,000 square feet of floor space, comparable in size to more recently built stores.

An expanded produce section, bakery and market cafe will be features of the expanded store, Pires said. The Depew store was constructed in 1977 as one of the first Wegmans in the area.

A Zoning Board variance for a store sign is the final approval that the company is seeking.

The Village Board also approved an environmental committee's recommendation declaring that the project would have no adverse environmental impact.

In other business, Trustee Joseph McIntosh announced that plans for a new children's playground at St. James and Sanilac streets have been approved. A special use permit was required for the proposed 75-by-200-foot playground. Bids for a multi-unit play structure will soon be submitted, the trustee said. Project costs will be funded by a community development grant.

The board also accepted a recommendation by Village Attorney Paul D. Weiss to extend a moratorium on accepting applications for the installation of cellular telephone towers in the village. The 60-day extension will give the village additional time to develop an ordinance to help regulate the utility.