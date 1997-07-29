JAMIE WENDE HANSEN, COMPANY OWNER

Jamie Wende Hansen, the owner of an Akron word processing and desktop publishing company, died Friday (July 25, 1997) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. She was 39.

A 1975 graduate of Clarence High School, she attended Hartwick College in Oneonta for two years. She continued her education at Katherine Gibbs Institute in Boston. She also took courses at Bryant & Stratton Business Institute.

A devoted mother, Ms. Hansen founded her company, The Write Way, earlier this year so she could spend more time with her son.

She enjoyed music and running and regularly ran five miles three times a week.

A resident of Akron, she moved back to Western New York last year from Mountainview, Calif., after spending 12 years in California.

Survivors include her son, Travis James; his father, Neil Hansen of Mountainview; her parents, Theodore and Elizabeth Wende of Akron; three sisters, Susan Caldwell of Arizona, Katrina W. Heckman of St. Louis and Gretchen W. Kasper of Akron; and a brother, Peter J. Wende of Delaware.

Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Road, Clarence. Burial will be in Clarence Fillmore Cemetery.