GIRL, 6, RECUPERATING AFTER PIT BULL ATTACK

A 6-year-old Buffalo girl is recuperating today after being bitten by a pit bull that broke its leash and attacked her.

Kashala Robins was playing outside her house at about 12:30 p.m. Friday at 381 Guilford St. when the incident occurred, police said. Her father, Henry, heard her screaming and pulled the pit bull away. She suffered leg, face and arm cuts and needed 14 stitches on her face.

"I only hope someone learns from this that these dogs can be very dangerous and that they must be on strong leashes," said Sharmi Daniel, the girl's mother.

The dog was taken to the city Animal Shelter for observation in case of rabies. Police issued a summons to the dog owner, a tenant next door, because the animal lacked dog tags.