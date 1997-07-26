REV. ILLIG NAMED TO HEAD RESIDENCE FOR SEMINARY CANDIDATES

Bishop Henry J. Mansell of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese has announced several personnel changes including a new director of a residence for seminary candidates and new assignments for three parochial vicars.

The Rev. A. Mark Illig, who has been parochial vicar at St. Benedict's Parish, Eggertsville, will become director effective Friday of the John Paul II Residence, a residence for college-age men who are contemplating the priesthood. He succeeds the Rev. Joseph C. Gatto who was serving in an interim capacity.

Father Illig will continue to serve as part-time campus minister at Daemen College, Amherst.

The Rev. Dennis J. Mancuso, who has been parochial vicar at All Saints Parish, Buffalo, has been appointed to the same position at Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish, Gardenville.

The Rev. Patrick T. O'Keefe, who has been serving as parochial vicar at St. Mary's Parish, Swormville, succeeds Father Illig as parochial vicar at St. Benedict's.

The Rev. Ronald P. Sajdak, parochial vicar at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Buffalo, will move to the same position at St. Bernadette's Parish, Orchard Park.

Bishop Mansell announced he has reappointed Father Gatto as a vice rector and vice president at Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora, where he also will serve as director of the Pre-Theology Program.