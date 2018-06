Nine contributions

to football from

Amos Alonzo Stagg

1. The on-side kick.

2. The fake place kick.

3. The man-in-motion.

4. Letters to varsity athletes.

5. The flea flicker.

6. The reverse.

7. Padded goalposts.

8. The tackling dummy.

9. The lateral.

Source: "The Sports 100" (Brad Herzog, Macmillan Co., 1995)