Antoinette F. Barstys, 76, of 69th Street, a wife, mother and grandmother, died Thursday (July 24, 1997) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a long illness.

The former Antoinette LaVerdi was born in Avon and came here from Mount Morris in the 1940s.

Survivors include her husband, Peter P. Sr.; a son, Peter P. Jr.; a daughter, Anna Sermak of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters, Caroline Jones of Ransomville and Jane Gariano; three brothers, Russell LoVerdi of Lewiston, Anthony LoVerdi of Wheatfield and Donald LaVerdi; five grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1055 Military Road, after prayers at 10 in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum.