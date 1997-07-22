VIDEO RENTALS

1. "Jerry Maguire"

2. "The People vs. Larry Flynt"

3. "Michael"

4. "Ransom"

5. "Mars Attacks"

VIDEO SALES

1. "Jerry Maguire"

2. "The Rock"

3. "101 Dalmatians"

4. "Lord of the Dance"

5. "Riverdance -- The Show"

SINGLES

1. "I'll Be Missing You," Puff Daddy & Faith Evans

2. "B----" (expletive deleted), Meredith Brooks (Gold)

3. "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)," Backstreet Boys

4. "Return of the Mack," Mark Morrison (Platinum)

5. "MMMBop," Hanson (Platinum)

ALBUMS

1. " 'Men in Black' -- The Album Soundtrack"

2. "Spice," Spice Girls (Platinum)

3. "The Fat of the Land," Prodigy

4. "Middle of Nowhere," Hanson (Platinum)

5. "God's Property," God's Property from Kirk Franklin's Nu Nation