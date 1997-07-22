REPORT SAYS SPANO WANTED ON FRAUD CHARGES

Federal agents attempted to arrest former New York Islanders owner John Spano in Dallas on fraud charges related to the purchase of the NHL team, Newsday reported today.

Newsday said the agents failed to find Spano at his home or office Monday, but that a reporter reached him at a resort in the Cayman Islands.

"How in the world did you get this number?" Spano was quoted as saying. "You call me again, and I'm going to take matters into my own hands."

Newsday, which reported that Spano was at the resort for several days, cited sources as saying prosecutors are negotiating to get Spano to turn himself in on Long Island.

Newsday reported that its sources said that among the charges was that Spano -- who surrendered title to the team July 11 after failing to make scheduled payments -- made fraudulent claims to obtain the $80 million loan from Fleet Bank that he used to buy the team from John Pickett in April.