CTG DESIGNATED A PREFERRED VENDOR BY ELI LILLY & CO.

Computer Task Group Inc. has been named a preferred vendor by Eli Lilly & Co., making the Buffalo-based computer services firm one of nine companies selected to provide information technology services to the pharmaceutical giant, CTG said Monday.

CTG said it has a team of 30 information technology experts working with Lilly and plans to expand that group by June 1998.

CTG's Indianapolis office will provide information systems services to Lilly's Indianapolis headquarters and other sites throughout Indiana.

CTG also will provide services for Lilly's complex computer system that links its business functions. And CTG will provide product management, applications maintenance management and help desk support services.