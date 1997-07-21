BERGHOLZ TEEN BURNED FEEDING FIRE WITH GASOLINE

A teen-age girl suffered first- and second-degree burns when she threw gasoline on a fire about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff's Deputy Ronald E. Sessman said.

Ildiko Nagy, 17, of 6665 Luther St., was treated in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, and released. She was burned on the right side of her forehead, and her right hand, forearm, and shin.

Sessman was told by the victim's guardian, Lori Rosten, that the girl was burning tree branches when she ran out of charcoal lighter fluid. The girl then tossed gasoline on the blaze, which flared up.