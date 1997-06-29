TAX ROLLS SHOW TINY GAINS FOR SUBURBS

Hot spots cooled, and the rest of the pack just barely hung in there as suburban growth in Erie County continued to stagnate, tax rolls for last year show.

Caught between a bad economy and big tax breaks for businesses and others, tentative tax rolls throughout the area show only tiny gains during the last fiscal year.

Even in normally robust Lancaster, the growth of the town's tax base slowed down.

"When I saw the numbers, I went whoa," Lancaster Assessor Christine Fusco said of the increase of less than 1 percent in the town's tax base.

She blamed tax exemptions for Industrial Development Agency projects and senior citizens.

Total growth rose nearly 5 percent, but exemptions took a huge bite out of that. As a result, the town's tax base posted only a .79 percent increase, although exempted businesses will repay some.

In light of the region's declining population, the lack of substantial growth came as no surprise. But officials were discouraged -- mindful of the possibility that they will be forced to raise taxes if growth doesn't offset rising costs.

"The tax pressure will continue," West Seneca Supervisor Paul Clark said. The town has not yet released its tax roll, but Clark said he expects West Seneca at least to break even -- a change from the declines of recent years.

The biggest winner was Grand Island -- but even there no one was celebrating.

"This is the lowest (increase) in at least 10 years," Grand Island Assessor Jim Milne said, noting that construction has dropped three years in a row.

Almost everyone was discouraged by the numbers, which most

towns posted last week.

Even in Clarence, growth "cooled off some" this year, Assessor David Folger said. A revaluation bringing values to current market levels pumped the roll up about 38 percent, but building actually slowed, he said.

At the market's peak a few years ago, construction -- mostly residential -- brought in $50 million to $60 million a year. That number is down by $10 million.

Hamburg, another popular spot for building, also slowed.

"Look at the economy," Assessor Robert Hutchison said. "If the economy was booming, you'd see something different. But you see people leaving."

The area's first-ring towns, meanwhile, were counting themselves lucky not to post losses.

Cheektowaga, Erie County's second-largest town, squeaked out a .42 percent increase in growth, thanks to some building near Walden Galleria. Amherst's tax roll was not ready because of the town's partial revaluation. But Assessor Harry Williams said he did not think the tax base would drop as it did last year.

Tonawanda appeared to be hardest hit of the three biggest towns. A first-ring suburb that peaked decades ago, Tonawanda just managed to post growth in residential values -- the rise was .134 percent -- but lost $300 million from its roll because of a settlement reducing the assessment for National Fuel.

Aside from the economy, most localities posted losses from tax breaks for business and dramatically lowered assessments for utility companies. Legislation increasing the income limits to qualify for senior citizen and veteran exemptions also caused problems.

Lancaster, for instance, lost an extra $7 million from its tax base because of the exemptions for the elderly and veterans. Orchard Park lost $5 million.

"Elected officials should be looking at this," Orchard Park Assessor Terry Campbell said. "The rest of the taxpayers don't benefit."