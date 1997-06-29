"MURPHY BROWN" PAINTER TO STAR IN NEW MOVIE, FALL ABC SERIES

A car crash left Robert Pastorelli so badly injured on his 19th birthday that a priest administered the last rites.

Although the accident took away a promising boxing career, it focused him on acting instead.

Best known as the house painter for six years on TV's "Murphy Brown," the actor is now pushing a new movie, "A Simple Wish," and a fall ABC series called "Cracker."

Pastorelli, 43, told Sunday's edition of Parade magazine that he walked away from Murphy Brown after its creator, Diane English, left.

"The fourth and fifth year were different," he said. "It stopped being fun, so I knew I had to move on. If I had stayed, it would have been only for the money, and that's not what acting is all about."